Chicago's Adler Planetarium Asking Public to Share their Inspirational Stories and Memories in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing

CHICAGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apollo 11 mission landed on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Fifty years later, we celebrate the bold, collaborative efforts of Apollo 11 and imagine the next "giant leap" in space exploration. Chicago's Adler Planetarium, the first planetarium in America, is asking the public for help in gathering stories about how the Moon landing has inspired them.

Do you have memories of watching the event live? Do you have a personal connection to the Apollo program, or know one of the 400,000 people who worked on the mission? Were you inspired by this historical moment? Share these stories with us! By capturing memories, inspirations, visions, and personal "Moonshots," we hope to spark conversations about past, present, and future journeys of discovery and celebrate those who helped make what was once considered impossible possible.

*By submitting stories and associated materials, you give Adler Planetarium permission to use them in exhibition creation, as well as marketing and promotional efforts including, but not limited to, email, social media, and the member magazine.

Select stories will be shared as part of an online exhibition through Google Arts & Culture, along with onsite programming as part of the Museum's Apollo 11 Celebration. If you have associated photographs or materials you'd like to share with us, please email to social@adlerplanetarium.org or visit adlerplanetarium.org/moonstories.

