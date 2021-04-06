Chicago's InstaShield donates 1 million face shields to non-profits across U.S. through its Million-Shield Challenge

Through its Million-Shield Challenge, InstaShield pledged to donate one shield for each one purchased on its website until it sold 1 million. InstaShield reached that sales mark in November and just fulfilled its millionth donation, as it delivered 120,000 shields to United Way of Central Ohio, United Way of Greater Cleveland and MedWish, a non-profit that distributes medical supplies to people in need.

"Our goal is to get high-quality American-made face shields to the masses, and it's exciting to see that happen," said Dan Brown Jr., InstaShield CEO. "We owe the success of our donation program to our non-profit partners. They were able to assess the needs in their communities and efficiently distribute shields through their networks of agencies."

InstaShield worked with 24 non-profits in 9 states: (numbers of shields listed by each)

(The remaining 7,000 shields were donated directly by InstaShield through various requests by individuals.)

These non-profits worked with hundreds of partner agencies to distribute shields to essential workers, educators, volunteers and others in need. The shields went to labor unions, small businesses, restaurants, school districts, Covid-19 response teams, homeless shelters, meal centers, food pantries, reading programs, churches and many other organizations.

"The events of this year have created a level of need in our communities like we've never seen, making our work that much more important," said Michelle Van Dyke, president and CEO of the Heart of West Michigan United Way in Grand Rapids. "We are grateful for partners like InstaShield and the dedication of our hard-working team members, partners and volunteers."

In Los Angeles, Strength-Based Community Change is providing shields to struggling small restaurants for their employees and patrons. In Illinois, the Greater Chicago Food Depository is distributing InstaShield to frontline workers, volunteers and guests at food pantries and meal programs to wear as extra protection over their masks.

InstaShield is available for $3.99 at InstaShieldUSA.com. It can easily be cleaned and reused, or recycled.

