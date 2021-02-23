Chicago's Tyler Prince Receives Inaugural Impact Maker of the Year Volunteer Award from the American Cancer Society

Prince has served on the ACS Illinois Area Board for over a decade, including roles as the Chicago Discovery Ball Vice Chair and Co-Chair positions, served on the Taste of Hope Committee, an annual gala celebrating Chicago's culinary scene benefiting the ACS, and courageously shares his story of cancer survivorship. In addition, he has garnered well over 7 figures in support from Salesforce, individual donors, and other major corporations.

"Tyler has profoundly impacted the work the American Cancer Society does as an organization locally, regionally and nationally. He truly exemplifies the true essence of a deeply committed volunteer. His passion is contagious as he inspires individuals and businesses alike to join him in the fight against cancer. He is as selfless as he is kind – consistently treating all who interacts with him as equals," said Wayne White, EVP at the American Cancer Society.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society's impact and mission visit www.cancer.org.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

Media contact: Mary Wilson

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE American Cancer Society in Illinois

Related Links

https://www.cancer.org

