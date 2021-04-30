Chicco Launches The First Hybrid Baby Bottle Ever

Like glass, Duo harbors none of the unpleasant odors or aftertastes of typical plastic bottles – it stays clear, won't stain, or discolor and lasts longer. But unlike glass, it's breakproof and lightweight. And for even more convenience, the bottles have laser etched calibrations and decoration, so there is no ink fading or chipping over time. DUO bottles are BPA, BPS, PVC, and phthalate free and are dishwasher, bottle warmer and sterilizer safe. The sleek design makes Duo comfortable and easy for babies or parents to hold.

Duo has already received five prestigious awards including Good Design, IDA (International Design Award), Mom's Choice Gold Award, Parent Tested Parent Approved, and NAPPA Award ( National Parenting Product Awards).

The bottle features the Intui-latch® anti-colic nipple with a textured, skin-like feel that positions baby's tongue and lips for a natural, intuitive latch helping to prevent air ingestion, for baby's feeding comfort. The bottle features a breast-like slow flow, making it easy for baby to control and ideal for transitioning between breast and bottle feeding. And the Intui-Latch nipple is baby approved with a 9 out of 10 acceptance rate in consumer testing.

ChiccoDUO – the first hybrid baby bottle – a game-changing innovation that's better for baby's wellness and parent's peace of mind. The DUO bottle will be on shelves in May 2021, beginning with BuyBuyBaby and to be followed by other retailers in June.

For more on Chicco Duo, visit ChiccoUSA.com/duo-bottle.

SOURCE CHICCO