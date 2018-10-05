Chick-fil-A Foundation, AMB Group Announce 2019 Beloved Benefit in Atlanta

The Beloved Benefit will increase awareness of issues impacting the area and be a catalyst for developing long-term partnerships for future work. Attendees will experience headline entertainers, culinary delights and performances that reflect the city and the Westside's vibrancy and diversity.



"There's outstanding work being done on Atlanta's Westside, and I'm excited for the Chick-fil-A Foundation to work alongside those already making a difference in the community," said Cathy, chairman and CEO of Chick-fil-A. "My father grew up on the Westside in Vine City, so I'm committed to honoring the community's history and helping provide resources for residents' continued progress. We're committed to holding this event for the next three years, and I am honored to be part of the team championing momentum on the Westside."

The Beloved Benefit celebrates and supports local nonprofits that are actively making positive change through sustainable growth and development on the Westside. Following the event, the Beloved Benefit team will distribute proceeds to the following inaugural beneficiaries: The At-Promise Youth and Community Center, City of Refuge, Grove Park Foundation, The Westside Future Fund and Westside Works.

During the event, 10 smaller nonprofit organizations will be recognized with Beacon Awards. These awards will honor the organizations' resiliency and continued work to advance the Westside and current Westside residents. All of the event's honorees are responsible for progress across multiple areas of need on the Westside of Atlanta. They represent the impactful work done in the community over many years.

"AMB Group was founded on six core values that drive all of our businesses, one being giving back to others. Arthur Blank's commitment to the Westside has been a long-term investment in the prosperity of the neighborhood, its residents and its future," says Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Group. "We're honored to celebrate these remarkable individuals and organizations whose passion for sustainable growth and development, dedication to service, and commitment to revitalizing the Westside are a true inspiration."

Based on the idea of the Beloved Community amplified by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Beloved Benefit aims to nurture love, respect and trust among all Atlantans.

To learn more about the Beloved Benefit and ticket availability, visit www.belovedbenefit.org.

