Chicken Salad Chick Accelerates Expansion in Houston with Opening in The Woodlands at College Park

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest location in College Park. The new restaurant marks the first of five locations coming to the greater Houston area this year, including upcoming openings in Vintage Park, Kingwood and Katy. Located off Highway 242 in The Woodlands at 3026 College Park, the new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on February 5th and is offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, February 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first 10 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 140 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

The College Park Chicken Salad Chick is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Jake Alleman and Cody Gielen of Cojak Enterprises, LLC and marks the duo's third Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, with a location opened in Spring late last year and an additional location open in Mandeville, Louisiana. Following the opening in College Park, Cojak has plans to bring additional locations to Houston and Kingwood later this year. Restaurant industry veterans and experienced operators, Cojak also owns nine Another Broken Egg Cafe locations.

"Chicken Salad Chick checks all the boxes," said Cody Gielen. "The concept is unique, offers made-from-scratch menu items, provides an exceptional dining experience and treats guests like family. When you find a concept this remarkable, you don't invest in just one restaurant, you invest in multiple. We are excited to continue growing Chicken Salad Chick's footprint across Texas and are thrilled to introduce College Park to this one-of-a-kind eatery."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 100 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in College Park will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (936) 224-7959. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/11.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/11.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickconroe

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 106 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

