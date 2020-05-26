Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening Of First Little Rock Restaurant

AUBURN, Ala., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Arkansas with its newest restaurant in Benton. Located at 20370 Interstate 30 North, the Benton restaurant marks the third location in the state and first in the greater Little Rock area, with an additional location slated to open in Conway later this year. The Benton restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on June 9 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

As Arkansas continues to reopen, Chicken Salad Chick is closely following state guidelines and will open the Benton restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. Additionally, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. For guests who prefer to take their chicken salad to-go, the Benton restaurant features a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, June 9 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, June 10 ­– The first 50 guests at 10am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase The Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.***

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase The Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.*** Thursday, June 11 – The first 50 guests at 10am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler and 2020 Giving Card, earning them a special offer every month through the remainder of the year.***

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler and 2020 Giving Card, earning them a special offer every month through the remainder of the year.*** Friday, June 12 – The first 50 guests at 10am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick tote bag and 2020 Giving Card.***

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick tote bag and 2020 Giving Card.*** Saturday, June 13 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat and 2020 Giving Card.****

The Benton restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner Emily Gray and her partner Hudson Sandefur of Little Rocking Chick, LLC. Sandefur is an industry veteran and currently owns three existing Chicken Salad Chick locations across Mississippi and Tennessee. While this is Gray's first restaurant, she's been part of the Chicken Salad Chick family since 2011, previously serving as a corporate trainer for the brand in Auburn, Alabama. Gray and Sandefur saw an opportunity to spread Chicken Salad Chick's unique dining experience and flavorful menu items to more cities across Arkansas and have plans to open two additional restaurants in the greater Little Rock area over the next couple years.

"Growing up in Chicago, we didn't have a lot of chicken salad options. So when I tried Chicken Salad Chick for the first time at Auburn University, I was hooked. I even applied for a job before leaving the restaurant and am thankful I did," said Emily Gray. "From Chicken Salad Chick's flavorful chicken salads to the welcoming dining experience, the brand leaves a lasting impression on its guests and will be a perfect fit here in Benton. I moved to Central Arkansas earlier this year and quickly noticed that residents love to spend time outdoors. Whether hiking, picnicking or on the lake, Chicken Salad Chick will make a great meal for all outings."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 155 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Benton will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 6/15.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 6/15.

***Guests should arrive between 7-10am for the first giveaway and between 3-6pm for the second giveaway to get checked in. The first 50 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10-10:45am and the second 50 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 6-6:45pm. Upon return, guests will purchase the required meal and will receive their prize at the register. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line.

****Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of the Chick Trio and receive Chick hat and Giving Card. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBenton

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 155 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year and Franchise Times' Dealmaker Awards and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

