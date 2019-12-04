Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening Of New Louisiana Restaurant

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Louisiana with its newest restaurant in Alexandria. Marking the brand's seventh location in the state, the Alexandria restaurant kicks off a string of new development in Louisiana with restaurants in Baton Rouge and Ruston slated to open next year. The Alexandria restaurant is located at 1024 MacArthur Drive, features a drive-thru and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, December 18 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, December 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler. Friday, December 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free commemorative Chick cup.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free commemorative Chick cup. Saturday, December 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Alexandria restaurant is owned and operated by first time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Dustin and Christina Goynes of CSC Alexandria, LLC. The husband-and-wife team are well-versed in business management, previously operating a Home Instead Senior Care location and currently managing Shelter Insurance Agency of Alexandria. The duo's business expertise and love for serving others pushed them to diversify their portfolio with Chicken Salad Chick and they are thrilled to be opening their first location in Alexandria.

"Christina and I were introduced to Chicken Salad Chick two years ago on a camping trip and we've been hooked ever since," said Dustin Goynes. "We knew the concept would be a perfect fit in Alexandria, as Chicken Salad Chick is so much more than a restaurant, it's a sense of community. Our friends, family and fellow residents are going to love all that Chicken Salad Chick is and we can't wait to be a part of it."

"We're excited for Christina and Dustin to open their Chicken Salad Chick! They are servant-hearted and eagerly serve others, which makes them a perfect fit for our business and brand," said Stacy Brown, founder of Chicken Salad Chick. "The Alexandria Chick will most certainly be a welcoming and fun place to be!"

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 140 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Alexandria will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/23.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 12/23.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickAlexandriaLA/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 140 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrodrigues@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

