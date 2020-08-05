Chicken Salad Chick Debuts Second Restaurant In North Carolina's Piedmont Triad

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in North Carolina with its newest restaurant in High Point. With an existing location currently open in Greensboro, the High Point restaurant marks the brand's second in the Piedmont Triad and emphasizes Chicken Salad Chick's continued development in the north-central region, with plans to open an additional location in Clemmons later this year. The High Point restaurant, which is located at 4117 Brian Jordan Place, will celebrate its grand opening on August 19 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following North Carolina's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the High Point restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, August 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, August 20 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase the Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.

The first 100 guests to purchase the Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit. Friday, August 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, August 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The High Point restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner Michael Umphenour of Piedmont Restaurant Group, Inc. A restaurant industry veteran with more than two decades of restaurant management experience with Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits, Umphenour was first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick back in 2016 through his uncle, Russ Umphenour, who served as the brand's Chairman of the Board. He was immediately impressed with Chicken Salad Chick's people-centric business model so when he saw an opportunity to develop his own location in his backyard, he jumped at the chance. Umphenour will co-own and operate the High Point restaurant with his father Paul and has plans to open three additional Chicken Salad Chick locations across the Piedmont Triad over the next few years.

"Chicken Salad Chick's fresh, flavorful meals and culture of spreading joy immediately drew me to the brand," said Michael Umphenour. "After managing restaurants for over two decades, I know how important it is to prioritize service and Chicken Salad Chick's passion for serving others and commitment to delivering a stellar dining experience sets it apart from the rest. That's why I'm excited to finally bring the concept to High Point, and, as a Greensboro native, I know the brand's southern charm and robust menu will resonate with the tight-knit community here."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 160 restaurants currently open in 17 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in High Point will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 8/24.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 8/24.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickHighPointNC/ .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 160 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year and Franchise Times' Dealmaker Awards and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

