Chicken Salad Chick Grows Tennessee Footprint With New Location In Cookeville

AUBURN, Ala., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Tennessee with its newest restaurant in Cookeville. Located at 1265 Interstate Drive in the Shoppes at Eagle Point, the new restaurant, which will be offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests, will open on May 7th and marks the brand's 13th location in the state.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, May 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, May 8 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 30oz RTIC Chick tumbler.

– The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 30oz RTIC Chick tumbler. Thursday, May 9 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

– The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Friday, May 10 ­– Chicken Salad of the Month Club & Mother's Day the "Perfect Pair"– The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.*** In honor of Mother's Day, guests can enjoy any two scoops at $5.99 all day long and the first 200 moms will receive a free long stem rose.****

­– Chicken Salad of the Month Club & Mother's Day the "Perfect Pair"– The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.*** In honor of Mother's Day, guests can enjoy any two scoops at all day long and the first 200 moms will receive a free long stem rose.**** Saturday, May 11 – Free Cooler & Mother's Day the "Perfect Pair" – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler. In honor of Mother's Day, guests can enjoy any two scoops at $5.99 all day long and the first 200 moms will receive a free long stem rose.****

The Cookeville restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owner Hudson Sandefur and his partner Christy Eischeid of Cookeville Chick, LLC. With nearly 30 years of experience in the fast-casual sector, Sandefur and Eischeid know what it takes to successfully manage foodservice franchises. Sandefur owns six Zaxby's locations across Alabama and Mississippi and Eischeid previously owned and operated three Zaxby's locations in the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. Sandefur celebrated the grand opening of his first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in D'Iberville, Mississippi last fall and is thrilled to be opening a new location in Cookeville with his close friend and valued partner.

"I was already a huge fan of Chicken Salad Chick when Hudson came to me about potentially becoming franchise owners, so it didn't take much convincing to get me onboard," said Eischeid. "I've called Tennessee home my entire life and I've built meaningful relationships with the residents here. I know what they're looking for in a dining experience and the rich flavors, comforting atmosphere and genuine nature of Chicken Salad Chick fits in perfectly. I look forward to serving the residents in Cookeville and know in time, these guests will turn into my little Chick family."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 117 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Cookeville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (931) 651-2530. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 5/13.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must make a purchase and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced on Facebook Live at the end of the day and will receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase the Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 5/13.

****Includes any two scoops of chicken salad, egg salad or pimento cheese for $5.99. No substitutions for alternative items are included. Loyalty members can receive double points for CravingCredits.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCookeville/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 117 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrode@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

