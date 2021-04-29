Chicken Salad Chick Opens Fourth Indiana Restaurant After Making State Debut Last Year

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Evansville, Indiana. After the brand first debuted in Indiana just last summer, the Evansville restaurants already marks Chicken Salad Chick's fourth location in the state, following two corporate owned Indianapolis area openings from earlier this year. On the heels of the Evansville opening, Chicken Salad Chick will continue its string of Indiana development with two additional corporate owned Indianapolis area restaurants slated for later this year. Located at 1414 Hirschland Road, the Evansville restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on May 12 by offering free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Indiana's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Evansville restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. The Evansville restaurant will also feature a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, May 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Thursday, May 13 ­­– The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on their next visit.

­­– The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on their next visit. Friday, May 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, May 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Growing Chicken Salad Chick's Indiana footprint is multi-unit franchising family, Danny, Sara and Matthew Duggar, and Hannah Witherspoon of Ems Chick, LLC. The family first experienced Chicken Salad Chick's unique concept and hospitable atmosphere while on vacation in Destin, Florida 10 years ago. With over three decades of small business ownership experience, Sara and Danny instantly saw immense opportunity to grow alongside the brand in their home state of Kentucky with their children. By September 2020, the group opened their first location in Owensboro, Kentucky and, just eight months later, are ready to welcome their Evansville restaurant with plans to expand into Bowling Green, Kentucky by 2022.

"Whenever we visited Destin, our family would look forward to the moment we could share a meal at Chicken Salad Chick and take some Quick Chicks home with us to experience the brand's made-from-scratch menu items together. Now, we're behind the scenes serving up those memorable moments to families in the state we know and love," said Sara Duggar. "It has been incredibly rewarding to not only build a brand we believe in but to also do so alongside our children and create a legacy for our family. We're thrilled to continue that legacy with our Evansville opening and bring Chicken Salad Chick's fresh flavors to another community."

Chicken Salad Chick in Evansville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45am-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 5/17/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickEvansvilleIN

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 190 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

