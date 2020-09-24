Chicken Salad Chick Opens Fourth Location on Florida's Emerald Coast

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Florida with its newest restaurant in Panama City. The Panama City location marks Chicken Salad Chick's fourth restaurant along the state's Emerald Coast and second opening in Florida this year, following the brand's debut in Trinity in January. Located at 560 Hawkins Avenue, the Panama City restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on October 7 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Florida's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Panama City restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. For added convenience, the Panama City restaurant also features a drive-thru.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, October 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, October 8 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit. Friday, October 9 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, October 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Helping to grow Chicken Salad Chick on the Emerald Coast is husband and wife team Tommy and Stephanie Lauderdale of Panama Chick, LLC. The multi-unit franchise owners were introduced to the fast casual concept in 2013 when Stephanie's sister, Tiffany Dubberley, opened a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Columbus, Georgia. Immediately impressed by the brand's unique flavors and Southern hospitality, the Lauderdales were eager to open a location of their own and a year later, debuted their first restaurant in Panama City Beach. Six years later, the duo operates Chicken Salad Chick locations across Destin, Pensacola, Panama City Beach, and the new Panama City restaurant, along with a seasonal kiosk in Rosemary Beach.

"I've been a Santa Rosa Beach resident for over a decade and in our town, the best lunchtime spots have always been fresh, quick and easy. So, when I was introduced to Chicken Salad Chick, I knew the brand's simplicity, hospitable atmosphere and made-from-scratch menu items would fit right into our laid-back beach culture," said Stephanie Lauderdale. "Six years later, that still holds true and we're thrilled to continue growing with a brand we're so passionate about. We're back to where it all started and are excited to serve yet another community of Panama City."

Chicken Salad Chick in Panama City will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 10/12.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/12.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickPanamaCityFL/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 170 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

