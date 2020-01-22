Chicken Salad Chick Opens New Location In Alabama On February 4

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in North Alabama with its newest restaurant in Cullman. Located at 1817 Cherokee Avenue Southwest, the new company-owned restaurant, which features a drive-thru, will celebrate its grand opening on February 4 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"A little over a month ago, we debuted a new restaurant in Florence, which marked Chicken Salad Chick's fourth Alabama opening of 2019, and we are thrilled to continue that rapid growth in Cullman," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Our diverse, made-from-scratch chicken salad offerings that incorporate bold flavors and fresh ingredients have become a favorite for guests across our original home state and it's this unyielding support for the brand that pushes us to expand to more cities, such as Cullman. We appreciate that the Cullman community has been asking for us and we can't wait to open our doors there."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, February 4 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, February 5 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.

– The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag. Thursday, February 6 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat. Friday, February 7 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, February 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick blanket.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 145 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Cullman will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/10.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 2/10.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickcullman/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 145 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

