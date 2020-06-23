Chicken Salad Chick opens new restaurant in Loganville, June 23

ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is bringing even more of its highly demanded famed, fresh product to Walton County. The brand's newest metro-area location is now open at Loganville Station at 4112 Atlanta Highway.

With locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Carrollton, Cumming, Kennesaw, Marietta, McDonough, Newnan, Peachtree City, Roswell, Stockbridge and Vinings, Chicken Salad Chick continues to rapidly expand throughout the greater Atlanta-area.

To celebrate this highly anticipated affair, locals can experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for through giveaways and specials at the new restaurant:

Wednesday, June 24 – Free Chick Tote Bag: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.*

– The first 50 guests at and who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.* Thursday, June 25 – Free Chick Hat: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick hat.*

– The first 50 guests at and who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick hat.* Friday, June 26 – Free Chick Tumbler: The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free 32 oz. Chicken Salad Chick tumbler.* Does not include drink or unlimited refills on initial or future visits

– The first 50 guests at and who purchase the Chick Trio will receive a free 32 oz. Chicken Salad Chick tumbler.* Saturday, June 27 – Free Large Chicken Salad Chick Blanket: The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive the perfect picnic present – a free Chicken Salad Chick blanket!*

*Must be age 16 or older and have downloaded the Cravings Credits app; one item per guest present*

As the first Georgia Chicken Salad Chick to open since COVID-19, the Loganville restaurant has implemented a safe procedure for guests to claim their giveaways. The first 50 guests to arrive from 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to get checked in will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10-10:45 a.m. or 6-6:45 p.m. At their designated time, guests will grab their spot in line, make their qualifying "Chick Trio" purchase and claim their prize. Late or missed spots will automatically be awarded to the next person in line.

Chicken Salad Chick offers over a dozen delicious specialty chicken salad recipes served from the heart. In addition to the restaurant's signature chicken salad flavors, other menu items include fresh salads, sides, soups and full-service catering, all available from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 155 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019 and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

