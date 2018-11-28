Chicken Salad Chick Signs Franchise Agreements For Development Beyond The Southeast

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the signing of new franchise agreements that will expand its footprint beyond the Southeast and into the Midwest and South Central regions. These agreements will grow Chicken Salad Chick's presence in existing markets, including Texas and Louisiana, and mark its entry into Ohio and Illinois.

First-time Chicken Salad Chick franchisees Beth and Mike Heydt of Right to Serve, LLC and Jen Critchfiled of Buckeye Chick are fueling development in Ohio with the opening of the state's first restaurants in Columbus and Mason respectively. Illinois will also welcome its first Chicken Salad Chick location when Brad and Lisa Mazanek and Hannah Lukowski of SJ Restaurants, LLC open their new restaurant in Edwardsville next year, with an additional slated for development in O'Fallon. The company will continue to expand its presence in the Midwest and South Central regions next year with new locations opening in Chesterfield and Creve Ceour, Missouri; Jeffersonville, Indiana; Alexandria, Ruston and Bossier City, Louisiana and Houston and College Station, Texas.

Chicken Salad Chick has also signed agreements that will further drive its expansion across the Southeast, with new restaurants coming to Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and North Carolina in 2019. This surge in franchise development not only emphasizes the brand's aggressive growth strategy, but also its ongoing success as a company, resulting in a total of 104 open restaurants to date.

"We're thrilled with the strides we've made in growing the brand in new and existing markets this year," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Our development plans for Ohio and Illinois showcase our commitment to grow beyond the Southeast and with additional deals in the pipeline, we're positioned for continued success in 2019. We look forward to building on this momentum and are eager to continue our expansion efforts as we partner with franchisees who share our passion for providing an exceptional dining experience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere."

Chicken Salad Chick currently has franchise opportunities available throughout several key markets, such as Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and Missouri, among others. The fast casual concept is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possesses high energy and enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $600,000 and liquid assets of at least $150,000. Franchisees can expect the initial investment to be approximately $439,500 – $604,500 with a $50,000 initial franchise fee. In addition to propelling development, Chicken Salad Chick has also achieved 11 consecutive quarters of positive comp store sales.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew and began franchising in 2012. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 104 restaurants across the Southeast.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, director of franchise development, via email at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com or by calling 214-733-0048, and visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising. For more information on the brand, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 104 restaurants in 12 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

