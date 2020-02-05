Chicken Salad Chick To Open 8th Restaurant In Louisiana

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its first location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Located at 801 Frogmore Drive, the Baton Rouge restaurant marks the brand's 8th location in the state and fourth restaurant for multi-brand franchise owners Beau and Pete Nicolosi. The Baton Rouge restaurant, which features a drive-thru, will celebrate its grand opening on February 19 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, February 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, February 20 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich redeemable on their next visit.***

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich redeemable on their next visit.*** Friday, February 21 – The first 100 guests will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

The first 100 guests will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Saturday, February 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Father-and-son team Beau and Pete Nicolosi of PN&A LLC, stumbled upon Chicken Salad Chick while on vacation in Destin, Florida in 2012. Beau immediately realized the potential behind the unique brand and was eager to bring the concept to his hometown of Lafayette. Since opening their first restaurant in 2016, the duo now owns four Chicken Salad Chick locations across Lafayette, Denham Springs and Baton Rouge. The Nicolosis plan to open two additional locations in the greater Baton Rouge area by 2021.

"Chicken Salad Chick's individuality and distinctive charm drew me in from the start and it's been an incredible journey sharing the concept with others across Louisiana," said Beau Nicolosi. "After watching the concept thrive in the Lafayette community, we were bound to expand to the Baton Rouge area. Now, we're thrilled to continue our growth near LSU's campus, my alma mater, where Chicken Salad Chick will serve as a great addition to the community, bringing quality, fresh food to students and families."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 145 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Baton Rouge will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/24.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 2/24.

***Not valid in drive-thru.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBatonRouge/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 145 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

