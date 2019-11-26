Chicken Salad Chick Unveils Newest Restaurant In Northwest Alabama

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding its home state presence with its newest restaurant in Florence. Marking the brand's 25th restaurant in Alabama and fourth opening in the state this year, the Florence restaurant continues 11 years of widespread growth and development in Alabama, with an additional location in Cullman slated to open next year. The Florence restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on December 10, will feature a drive-thru and is located at 363 Cox Creek Parkway next to Aspen Dental.

"From selling out of chicken salad at our first Auburn restaurant to celebrating the opening of our 25th location in Florence, Alabama residents continue to blow us away by their level of support," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We are proud to call this state home and are excited to bring our fresh, made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors and Southern style dining experience to residents in Florence and are thrilled to see so much enthusiasm and social engagement from the Florence community."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, December 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 140 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Florence will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 12/16.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase The Chick and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 12/16.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Trio and are required to download the Craving Credits app. While supplies last; does not include unlimited refills on future visits.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickflorence/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 140 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

