Chicken Talent Show Online Voting Through 6 pm PST Friday, April 30, at Chickens.org

PHOENIX, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wanted to see a chicken ride a bicycle, play a piano or dance?

"Chicken's Got Talent" has uploaded a full show featuring a collection of fun chicken antics.

Chicken talent show (short compilation), 2021 "Chickens Got Talent" - more online at Chickens.org Watch "Chicken's Got Talent" at https://www.chickens.org/chickensgottalent/ and vote for your favorite act through 6 pm PDT Friday, April 30, 2021. One hen can produce more than 500 eggs, which are an excellent source of protein. #1hen500eggs #proteinbeatsmalnutrition #CGT #chickens.org

"We received hilarious and impressive videos," said Chickens.org program director Molly Sutton. "We have chickens dancing, running obstacle courses, playing instruments, riding a bicycle, doing card tricks, and more.

"These chickens really do have talent. I couldn't stop smiling through the show."

Viewers also are invited to vote for their favorite CGT act, through 6 pm PST Friday, April 30.

Sutton said social media has been buzzing with people anticipating CGT. "I guess we all need to laugh right now," she said.

A group of first-graders at Desert View Learning Center in Paradise Valley, Arizona, also will judge the acts.

"Chickens are smart," said CGT judge Campbell. "Chickens are the descendants of dinosaurs, and the pterodactyl was really smart."

"As silly and fun as our talent show is, our primary work at Chickens.org is to provide ad-free, open-source information on how to raise chickens, and to help establish chicken coops and gardens in communities," Sutton said. "A single hen can lay more than 500 eggs in 2 years. This is a powerful tool in fighting malnutrition.

"Chicken eggs are full of protein. If we could get everyone in the world enough protein in their diet, we could save 6 million lives every year. When kids grow up with enough protein to eat, they are healthier, happier, stronger and able to learn better."

Sutton explained, "Knowledge of how to raise chickens has been passed down by word of mouth for thousands of years, since chickens were first domesticated. Chickens.org is a modern method for boosting this knowledge transfer, and providing instant access to current information - with a fun twist.

"We also have a lot of website and social media engagement with people who just like chickens."

CGT winners will be announced on May 2, 2021 at https://www.chickens.org/chickensgottalent/, and on Instagram (@chickens.org_),Facebook (@chickensorg), and YouTube (Chickens Community Chickens.org).

Chickens.org is a program of Capax World (www.capax.org), which implements practical, sustainable solutions to malnutrition and poverty.

Media Contact:

Molly Sutton, Program Director

[email protected] (d) 661-523-3820

SOURCE Chickens.org

Related Links

https://www.chickens.org/chickensgottalent/

