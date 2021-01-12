Chickfly -- Patented Pants With a Fly that Works for Women, Launches Kickstarter Campaign

What sets these pants apart is that there is no zipper nor fastening device of any kind – the fly is held together by tension, creating a seamless, flattering, soft, and easy to use feature. Chickfly pants have two overlapping stretch fabric panels that pull apart. The aperture goes from front to back, allowing one to open it however much is needed. The fly snaps back into shape when released and stays put. It is more versatile than the traditional fly on men's pants and may be integrated into items like snowsuits.

Birkás set out to address the "bathroom problem" that women in the outdoors face. While men can go pee with privacy anywhere, women experience a lack of access or breach of privacy. As an outdoor enthusiast, hydrologist, and general contractor, working on science and construction projects, Birkás experienced this disparity, caused by the simple fact that women were still wearing pants designed for a male's anatomy.

These stylish pants free women to discreetly pee outdoors and more easily use porta potties and other undesirable toilets. They also offer convenient bathroom options to a variety of people in need (pregnant, disable, trans, etc.). Chickfly pants feature four deep pockets, incorporating another utilitarian feature that women's trousers often lack. They are durable enough for sports, soft enough for leisurewear, and comfortable for every occasion.

Made in the Bay Area with sustainable bamboo fabric and organic dyes, Chickfly pants are an affordable, creative solution for the ecologically savvy woman's wardrobe. The thick, knit, eco-tech fabric is wicking, anti-microbial, odor resistant. Chickfly's launch invites women to "Join the Pants Revolution."

Chickfly pants are available for pre-order on Kickstarter.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chickfly/chickfly

SOURCE Chickfly

Related Links

www.chickfly.com

