Chickpea Market Size to Grow by USD 5.70 billion | 85% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 25, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chickpea market potential growth difference will increase by USD 5.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. The offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Prominent Chickpea Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chickpea market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chickpea market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the chickpea market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chickpea market vendors
Chickpea Market Segmentation Analysis
- Distribution Channel
- Offline: The offline distribution channel segment held the largest chickpea market share in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the discounts and attractive shelf displays contribute to unique shopping experiences for consumers and encourage them to purchase chickpeas from supermarkets and hypermarkets.
- Online
- Geography
- APAC: 85% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, Burma (Myanmar), and Pakistan are the key markets for chickpeas in APAC. The high demand for chickpeas and the expansion of the cultivation area for chickpeas crops will fuel the chickpea market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
- Product
- Desi Chickpea
- Kabuli Chickpea
Chickpea Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global chickpea market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the chickpea market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
Chickpea Market Vendor Insights
The chickpea market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chickpea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The chickpea market report also offers information on several market vendors, including
- ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc.
- AdasCan Grain Corp.
- AGROCROPS
- AGT Food and Ingredients
- ATC Group India
- Australian Grain Export Pty Ltd.
- Bean Growers Australia Ltd.
- BroadGrain Commodities Inc.
- Cono Trading International AG
- Fazlani Exports Pvt. Ltd.
- JOVA Graneros SA de CV
- Mast Qalander Group of Companies
- Natures Pulses Co.
- Olam International Ltd.
- Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Raviraj Group
- Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.
- Shri Mahavir Group
- VEERRAL AGRO TECH
- Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.
|
Chickpea Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 5.70 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.21
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 85%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Turkey, India, Australia, Burma (Myanmar), and Pakistan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc., AdasCan Grain Corp., AGROCROPS, AGT Food and Ingredients, ATC Group India, Australian Grain Export Pty Ltd., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., BroadGrain Commodities Inc., Cono Trading International AG, Fazlani Exports Pvt. Ltd., JOVA Graneros SA de CV, Mast Qalander Group of Companies, Natures Pulses Co., Olam International Ltd., Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd., Raviraj Group, Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Shri Mahavir Group, VEERRAL AGRO TECH, and Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Desi chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Desi chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Desi chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Desi chickpea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Desi chickpea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Kabuli chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Kabuli chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Kabuli chickpea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Kabuli chickpea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Kabuli chickpea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Burma (Myanmar) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Burma (Myanmar) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Burma (Myanmar) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Burma (Myanmar) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Burma (Myanmar) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Pakistan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 101: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 AdasCan Grain Corp.
- Exhibit 103: AdasCan Grain Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: AdasCan Grain Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: AdasCan Grain Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.4 AGROCROPS
- Exhibit 106: AGROCROPS - Overview
- Exhibit 107: AGROCROPS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: AGROCROPS - Key offerings
- 11.5 AGT Food and Ingredients
- Exhibit 109: AGT Food and Ingredients - Overview
- Exhibit 110: AGT Food and Ingredients - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: AGT Food and Ingredients - Key offerings
- 11.6 ATC Group India
- Exhibit 112: ATC Group India - Overview
- Exhibit 113: ATC Group India - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: ATC Group India - Key offerings
- 11.7 Bean Growers Australia Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Bean Growers Australia Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 BroadGrain Commodities Inc.
- Exhibit 118: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: BroadGrain Commodities Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 JOVA Graneros SA de CV
- Exhibit 121: JOVA Graneros SA de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 122: JOVA Graneros SA de CV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: JOVA Graneros SA de CV - Key offerings
- 11.10 Mast Qalander Group of Companies
- Exhibit 124: Mast Qalander Group of Companies - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Mast Qalander Group of Companies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Mast Qalander Group of Companies - Key offerings
- 11.11 Olam International Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Olam International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Olam International Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Olam International Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Olam International Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Olam International Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 140: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
