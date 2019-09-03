Chico's FAS, Inc. Announces 15th Annual Partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) kicked off its 15th consecutive fundraising campaign for Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a national nonprofit, on Sept. 1, officially launching an eight-week fundraising program that runs through October. A portion of every customer's purchase at Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® boutiques, online and in outlets nationwide, up to $450,000, will help advance LBBC's work of supporting and educating more than 600,000 women and their families annually whose lives are impacted by a diagnosis of breast cancer.

"At Chico's FAS, we believe our brands are catalysts for empowering women and positively impacting their lives," said Lori Shaffer, Senior Vice President, Outlets and President, Chico's FAS Charitable Board. "Our 15-year partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer provides a powerful opportunity for our company, our customers and the communities where we operate to come together and support an organization that provides the best resources to women during a critical time in their lives."

This year's campaign offers Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma customers multiple opportunities to help empower women diagnosed with breast cancer. They can make donations at the register in any boutique or at www.chicosfas-cares.com.

"We are extremely proud of our 15-year partnership with Chico's FAS," said Jean A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP, CEO, Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "Chico's FAS is an integral member of our community and the generous support from Chico's FAS has made a huge impact on our ability to reach more people. Since starting our partnership in 2004, we've grown from serving more than 25,000 people in Philadelphia, to reaching hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country each year with trusted information and a community of support – and our numbers continue to grow."

Chico's FAS, Inc. began its support of Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a national nonprofit organization, in 2014, and has become its largest retail sponsor, donating more than $9 million to help connect people with trusted breast cancer information and community support.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC

The company, through its brands – Chico's, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale™ is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and complementary accessories.

As of August 3, 2019, the Company operated 1,387 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 83 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport stores. The company's merchandise is available at www.chicos.com , www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels. For more detailed information on the Company, please go to our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.



About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) is a national nonprofit organization that provides all people affected by breast cancer with a trusted source of information and a community of support. Through a national medical advisory board of leading oncologists and health care providers, LBBC delivers evidence-based information both in person and online to more than 600,000 women and men each year. A 4-star Charity Navigator organization for 14 consecutive years, LBBC's signature Reach & Raise yoga fundraisers, national fall conference and spring conference on metastatic breast cancer draw hundreds of attendees annually from across the United States. For more information, visit LBBC.ORG or call (855) 807-6386.

Media Contacts

Pashen Black

Director, Public Relations and Social Marketing

Chico's FAS

239-346-4473

pashen.black@chicos.com

Denise Portner

Living Beyond Breast Cancer

267-670-7010

dportner@steegethomson.com

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chicos.com

