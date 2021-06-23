Chico's FAS, Inc. Announces Appointment of Nancy Johnson as SVP, GMM & Design of the Chico's brand and Dimple Rao as VP, Product Management for Chico's FAS, Inc.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) today announced that Nancy Johnson has been appointed SVP, GMM Merchandising and Design for the Chico's brand and Dimple Rao has been appointed VP, Product Management. In this role, Ms. Johnson will be responsible for the product, design and overall strategy for Chico's, and she will report directly to Molly Langenstein, president and chief executive officer of Chico's FAS. Dimple Rao will oversee architecting and designing end-to-end customer experience and she will report to Jay Topper, chief digital officer of Chico's FAS.



Ms. Johnson has more than 30 years of merchandise experience and joins Chico's FAS from Macy's Inc., where she served as executive vice president of private brands leading all of Women's and has a proven track record in creating, launching and turning around many of Macy's private brands, leading the highest years of growth.



"Nancy is a results focused customer led leader with deep knowledge of product and sourcing and has built multiple brands successfully that have contributed to consistent revenue growth across an omnichannel marketplace," said Molly Langenstein, President and CEO. "Dimple has a proven track record of driving customer growth, revenue and digital adoption using product design and development, customer experience transformation and marketing. Both Nancy and Dimple are passionate about the customer and developing world-class customer experiences. I am proud to welcome both Nancy and Dimple to Chico's FAS."

"I'm thrilled to join this iconic brand and focus on customers that I've long admired," stated Nancy Johnson. "I am excited to lead the merchandise and design teams as we continue to strengthen the Chico's brand."



Ms. Rao has over 15 years of experience developing and implementing key customer experience improvements in complex global retail and online environments. Ms. Rao joins Chico's FAS from SPINS, where she held the role of senior vice president, and prior to SPINS Ms. Rao was VP of Product Management, UX and design for both the consumer and floral business units at FTD.



"I'm honored to join the Chico's FAS team", said Dimple Rao. "I am passionate about the customers and their fashion needs and look forward to enhancing their end-to-end experiences."



Chico's FAS, Inc. was also recently named as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. The annual prestigious award list is presented by Forbes and Statista, and honors companies demonstrating a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Chico's FAS, Inc. has previously been recognized on Forbes' Best Employers for Women and Best Employers for Diversity and Human Rights, and NAFE's Top companies for Executive Women.



ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.



Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnect™, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.



As of May 1, 2021, the Company operated 1,293 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 66 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels.

For more detailed information on the Company, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Certain statements contained herein, including without limitation, statements addressing the beliefs, plans, objectives or expectations of the Company relating to the Company's digital success, and future results constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks, including, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, and conditions in the specialty retail industry. There can be no assurance that the actual future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements will occur. Investors using forward-looking statements are encouraged to review the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, including management's discussion and analysis included therein, for a description of other important factors that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin McClement

Director, Public Relations and Social Marketing

Chico's FAS, Inc.

(239)346-4870

[email protected]

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

