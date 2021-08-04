ChiDuckyDerby Returns to Chicago River for Special Olympics Illinois on Aug. 5

Ducks are available for adoption for $5 online at www.chicagoduckyderby.com and in person on race day beginning at 9 a.m. at 401 N. Michigan Avenue. Sales close prior to Splashdown at 12:30 p.m. or until sold out. The Family Festival begins at 10 a.m. in Pioneer Court and features games, prizes, the Ducky Derby mascot Splash, and a live performance by 90s Pop Nation.

In lieu of an in person event, last year featured a two-hour Virtual Festival that raised over $400,000 for Special Olympics Illinois. This year, Special Olympics Illinois will also offer the Chicago Ducky Derby Virtual Festival for those not attending in person. Viewers can enjoy live entertainment headlined by X Ambassadors online via the Special Olympics Illinois Facebook Page and Twitch Channel beginning at 12 p.m. FOX 32 will host the Ducky Derby Live Special at 1 p.m.

Use #ChiDuckyDerby on social media.

Special Olympics Illinois athlete Mallory Taylor serves as the 2021 Duck Ambassador and will appear at the finish line to hold up the winning duck.

Taylor of Naperville, Illinois has been competing since she was eight years old. A graduate of Metea Valley High School, she is employed at Buffalo Wild Wings, and has won more than 75 medals in sports including bocce, golf, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. In addition to physical fitness, Mallory has gained confidence and language/social skills from Special Olympics.

Morgan Gautrat of the Chicago Red Stars serves as the Celebrity Duck Ambassador.

The grand prize is an all-new 2021 Chevy Trailblazer courtesy of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. Other prizes include an Apple Vacations all-inclusive trip for two adults to RIU Palace Mexico in Riviera Maya, $2,000 cash prize and a Chicago Day Getaway package.

The success of the Ducky Derby depends on sales teams who devote the summer to selling ducks and spreading the word about the benefits of Special Olympics.

The 2021 Chicago Ducky Derby is presented by Jewel-Osco. Thank you to all of the event sponsors: AJ Gallagher, Sugar Factory, Dunkin', GEICO, Chicago Office Movers, Wendella Boats, Apple Vacations, Chicagoland and Northwestern Indiana Chevy Dealers, Hyatt, The Signature Room, Fox 32 Chicago, iHeart Media, Chicago Sun-Times and City Cruises anchored by Hornblower.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,100 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 13,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Learn more about Special Olympics Illinois at www.soill.org.

