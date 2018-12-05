Chief Data Officer of AIG is Joining AI-based Data Platform Insurtech Startup

NEW YORK, December 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Planck Resolution, AI-based data platform for commercial insurance, has hired Leandro DalleMule as General Manager, North America.

Prior to joining Planck Resolution, Leandro was the chief data officer (CDO) and head of information management at AIG. He joined AIG in 2013 to build and lead the data management function for the P&C business. In 2016 he assumed the position of AIG's enterprise CDO and led the global insurer's data transformation initiative.

Leandro holds a magna cum laude MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, at Northwestern University, a graduate certificate in applied mathematics from Columbia University and a a B.Sc. in mechanical engineering from University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. He has published several articles on analytics, risk, and economics, the most recent ones for Harvard Business Review, "Know What Your Customer Wants Before They Do", and "What's Your Data Strategy".

"After a thorough due diligence, my decision to join Planck Resolution is based on its exceptional talent, its robust AI platform and client base, and its ability to solve key data gaps most insurers struggle with - something I can attest from my own experience as Chief Data Officer of AIG," said Leandro DalleMule, GM North America, Planck Resolution.

"Leandro brings with him extensive technical, business, global managerial experience and entrepreneurial spirit," said Elad Tsur, Planck Resolution's Founder & CEO. "For the last two decades Leandro demonstrated strong execution and strategic thinking capabilities in his work at GE Capital, Citi, ExxonMobil, BlackRock and AIG."

About Planck Resolution

Planck Resolution announced their first funding round of $12M, back in July 2018, to empower commercial insurers by generating insights that streamline the commercial underwriting process - enabling insurers to instantly and accurately underwrite any policy. The round was led by Arbor Ventures and includes Viola FinTech and Eight Roads.

Founded in 2016, Planck Re is pioneering the commercial insurance data industry, providing an Artificial Intelligence driven data platform. Leveraging deep industry expertise and breakthrough data science, Planck Re streamlines the commercial underwriting process by aggregating small and medium businesses' digital footprint to help insurers acquire a comprehensive understanding of customer risk.

For more information, visit https://www.planckre.com

Media Contact

Omri Yacubovich

VP Marketing & Business Development

omri.yacubovich@planckre.com

+1(212)203-5817

SOURCE Planck Resolution