Chief Information Security Leaders from Netskope and Anthem partner with SixThirty as CISOs-in-Residence

"Security practices and controls must be designed and integrated into the fabric of our investments from the ground up."

The creation of these roles will allow SixThirty to accelerate trust, cross-pollinating cyber risk and privacy capabilities across the entire portfolio as Wilcox and Fairman work directly with entrepreneurs pre and post-investment.

"In partnering with SixThirty, we will help ensure that resilient and secure enterprise technology solutions are brought to market, ultimately helping deliver solutions that make a positive impact across the global cyber security industry," Fairman said.

Focusing on security controls across the entire portfolio will also generate greater returns in the long run. Wilcox states, "Investing in more secure solutions will result in a more sustainable portfolio. As CISOs-in-Residence, we'll ensure we're bringing value both to SixThirty's portfolio companies, and to its investors."

Fairman currently serves as Chief Security Officer (CSO) for Netskope APAC, the world's fastest-growing private cybersecurity firm. He was previously CSO at National Australia Bank. Wilcox is Vice-President and CISO for Anthem, a Fortune 30 global leader in managed healthcare. He previously served as Vice-President and CISO for Centene Corporation.

About SixThirty: SixThirty is a global venture capital firm that works with the bold on big ideas in fintech, insurtech, privacy, and digital health. SixThirty believes collaboration is the heart of innovation and disruption. Their unique platform brings startups and institutions together to collaborate, creating a force multiplier for both. Learn more at sixthirty.co.

