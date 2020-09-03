Chief Of Global Trading Company Axiory Wins 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The introduction of sophisticated technology has made trading in Forex (FX) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) such as energy and precious metals far more accessible. And now, Roberto d'Ambrosio, CEO of Axiory - one of the world's leading online trading providers - has been named Best CEO in the Forex (FX) Brokerage Industry' in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards for his outstanding work in the area.

The Awards seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Axiory is based in Belize and has an authorised representative office in Dubai. The leading Forex broker is different because its commitment to ethical trading puts people first, delivering exceptional results in the process. Since its establishment in 2012, Axiory has become recognised globally with a unique business model which places its' clients at the very centre of its whole strategy.

Roberto d'Ambrosio's leadership style is one of openness, transparency and ethics, and has enabled the company to flourish even during the turbulent times of COVID-19. The ability to respond quickly to unforeseen circumstances is a key factor in the markets, and Axiory is rising to the fore by delivering a "business as usual" service to clients during the pandemic. Flexible working has played an important part in this - something that Roberto has already championed. "Axiory we've always welcomed a flexible working environment as part of our people centric culture. Therefore, we were able to immediately respond to the challenge incorporating new contingency measures to ensure continuity and leveraging on our personnel being ready and used to fully remote working to comply with this. Our focus has centred on three main areas – operational stability, protecting our clients' assets and the deployment of remote working, and I'm proud of the fact that through providing care for our community and clients, these objectives have been fulfilled," he told Business Worldwide Magazine.

