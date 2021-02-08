Chiefs Favorites to Retake NFL Title in 2021-22

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, are the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVI. Just behind the Chiefs oddsmakers placed two NFC teams, including the newly crowned champions, to end next season as Super Bowl winners, according to TheLines, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

A consensus of that nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, and PointsBet — place the Chiefs at +550 to win the Super Bowl, meaning bettors would win $550 for every $100 wagered. At individual sportsbooks, the Chiefs are being offered with a range from +490 at FanDuel to +600 at PointsBet. The NFL champion Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers both stand as consensus +950 picks.

"Dramatic swings are inevitable as the year goes on but that is what makes futures bets so intriguing," said Brett Collson, betting analyst at TheLines.com. "After Super Bowl LIV and before they signed Tom Brady, the Bucs were +5000 to win the Super Bowl, a bet that would have paid off handsomely. Ultimately a star quarterback is typically the most telling factor in NFL futures betting. To that point, as long as Patrick Mahomes remains healthy, the Chiefs are almost certainly going to remain the betting favorite."

Coincidentally, none of the six favorites reside in states where sports betting is currently widely legal, and only the Buffalo Bills (+1200) play in a state where it is available in any form. The best odds for a team from a state where sports betting is widely legal are for the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, which are both consensus +2700 picks.

Odds for teams that play in legal sports-betting jurisdictions as of Monday, Feb. 8:

Bills (+1200)

Titans (+2700)

Colts (+2700)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3000)

Philadelphia Eagles (+5000)

Las Vegas Raiders (+5200)

Chicago Bears (+5300)

Washington Football Team (+6700)

Denver Broncos (+6700)

New York Giants (+6700)

New York Jets (+7000)

Detroit Lions (+10000)

Odds for other teams:

Chiefs (+550)

Buccaneers (+950)

Packers (+950)

Baltimore Ravens (+1300)

Los Angeles Rams (+1300)

(+1300) San Francisco 49ers (+1400)

49ers (+1400) New Orleans Saints (+1700)

Seattle Seahawks (+2100)

Cleveland Browns (+2200)

(+2200) Miami Dolphins (+2600)

Dallas Cowboys (+2900)

Los Angeles Chargers (+3000)

New England Patriots (+3200)

Minnesota Vikings (+3800)

Arizona Cardinals (+4500)

Carolina Panthers (+5200)

Atlanta Falcons (+5300)

Cincinnati Bengals (+7400)

Houston Texans (+8300)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+8700)

To access updated NFL odds, and for more analysis, visit TheLines.com/betting/NFL.

About TheLines.com:

TheLines.com is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting. Based in Las Vegas, the PlayUSA Network is independently owned and operated, with no affiliations to any casino — commercial, tribal, online, or otherwise.

Contact:

Zack Hall, DVA Advertising & PR, 541-389-2411, [email protected]

SOURCE TheLines.com