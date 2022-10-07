Chiki Bombom, Ingrid Macher and Dr. Tania Medina Launch the "Tocarte las mamas es vida" (Touching Your Breasts Is Life) Campaign

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Chiki Bombom and Ingrid Macher teamed up with Dr. Tania Medina, the renowned plastic surgeon from the Dominican Republic, best-selling author and one of People en Español's 25 Powerful Women, to promote the message "Tocarte las mamas es vida" (Touching your breasts is life).

The campaign motivates men and women to inspect their breasts during breast cancer awareness month.

Chiki Bombom, Dr. Tania Medina and Ingrid Macher. (BRIDGER)

Chiki Bombom is the influencer best known for her motivational messages. Ingrid Macher is a breast cancer survivor and nutrition entrepreneur with more than 20 million followers across her networks.

"For the third year in a row, I am spearheading the importance of learning how to check your breasts. I am pleased that Chiki Bombom and Ingrid Macher have joined me in 2022. As a plastic surgeon, I know how important it is to self-examine periodically, because it is how we check for any abnormalities," said Dr. Tania Medina.

To support women who do not have resources and/or medical insurance in the Dominican Republic, Dr. Medina, together with other professionals, hosts a day of free mammograms.

"Before joining the campaign, I met women who suffer from breast cancer. I thought that, because I was young, I would not get it, until Dr. Medina confirmed to me that you can get breast cancer starting at the age of eighteen. As young people, we must take self-examination very seriously," said Chiki Bombom.

Ingrid Macher pointed out: "I detected breast cancer early, and it was a process that I was able to face with lots of faith and the support of my family. I am a strong proponent of inviting everyone to perform breast self-examinations on a regular basis.

Breast cancer is considered a leading cause of illness and death in the United States.

Prevention Information:

Maintain a healthy diet

Incorporate exercise into your routine

Limit hormone use

Abstain from smoking

Maintain positive emotional health

About Dr. Tania Medina

A Plastic Surgeon from the Dominican Republic, she graduated from the Santo Domingo Institute of Technology School of Medicine with the highest honors. She graduated as a specialist from the prestigious National Residency in Reconstructive and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery at the Salvador B. Gautier Hospital. A recurring guest expert in the media such as Hola, Listin Diario, Univision, among others.

