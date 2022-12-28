Child Advocate Program Named Winner of Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group announced that the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights and its Child Advocate Program was named the recipient of the inaugural Frances R. Hesselbein Award of the 2022 Community Partnership Award, which annually recognizes six nonprofit organizations for their outstanding contributions to society, made in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations.

The Chicago-based Young Center will receive $50,000. The Frances R. Hesselbein Award honors a nonprofit organization that exemplifies the power of partnership in addressing social challenges in more than one community, or which demonstrates the potential to be replicated in other communities. Hesselbein was a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and esteemed retired member of the Mutual of America Board of Directors, who passed away on December 11, 2022. Her knowledge, understanding and deep connection to the nonprofit social welfare sector led to the creation of the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award.

"The 2022 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that effectively address challenging social, emotional and physical issues being faced by many individuals and families in their local communities," said Lisa M. Loughry, Mutual of America Foundation Chair.

John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group, added, "Creating a new award in Frances Hesselbein's name was an easy decision. The numerous contributions she made to the betterment of society and humanity during her amazing 107 years will continue to have a profound and positive impact on people's lives for generations to come."

The Child Advocate Program was created in 2004 to protect and advance the rights and best interests of unaccompanied and separated immigrant children by providing independent child advocates to accompany them in immigration proceedings. Through partnerships with local legal, health, educational and residential housing service providers, the program helps ensure these children receive essential support services during and after release from federal custody.

"The U.S. immigration system currently does not have to consider the safety or best interests of unaccompanied immigrant children when deciding whether they'll be sent back to their home country," said Marisa Chumil, Co-Director of the Child Advocate Program. "We serve as trusted allies for them while they are detained in government custody and subject to immigration proceedings. The Community Partnership Award will enable us to expand the critically important work our team does to protect the rights and safety of immigrant children and their families."

ABOUT THE MUTUAL OF AMERICA COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 256 partnerships from cities and towns across the country. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

ABOUT MUTUAL OF AMERICA FINANCIAL GROUP

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mutual of America Financial Group