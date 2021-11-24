Child Care Market to Grow by USD 153.63 bn | Rising Number of Nuclear Families to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The rising number of nuclear families and growing parent awareness for early childhood education and care are some of the key factors driving the market. However, factors such as low enrolments in developing countries will impede the market growth.

The child care market report has been segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the dominating region and is expected to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the child care market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Beanstalk Education Group



Benesse Holdings Inc.



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.



Cadence Education LLC



Crestar Education Group

Child Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 153.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beanstalk Education Group, Benesse Holdings Inc., Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Cadence Education LLC, Crestar Education Group, G8 Education Ltd., Learning Care Group, Poppins Holdings Inc., Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC, and Spring Education Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

