Child Neurology Foundation Welcomes Director of Development, Breanna McCormley

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Child Neurology Foundation (CNF), a national nonprofit organization serving the one in five children in the U.S. who have a neurologic condition and the medical professionals who care for them, announced today that Breanna McCormley has joined its team as the Director of Development. McCormley most recently served as the Regional Advancement Director for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and has also held development roles for The Chordoma Foundation, WakeMed Hospital Foundation, and Health Services of North Texas.

"After spending much of my career in the rare disease nonprofit space, I'm so excited to continue that journey with an organization that is doing such impactful work on a broad scale," said McCormley. "CNF has a number of unique programs in place that speak to so many different diseases. I'm looking forward to helping them continue their success, as well as find new ways to expand their donor relations efforts."

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, CNF serves thousands of children and families across all 50 states and in over 70 countries around the world. CNF's research grants, family grants, medical symposiums and other programs have positioned the organization as the leader in this field,

convening the voices, minds and passions of families, physicians, teachers, caregivers, and researchers to change the conditions of care and the continuum of care for these young lives.

"We are so excited for Breanna to join our team at the Child Neurology Foundation," said Amy Brin, CEO and Executive Director. "Her experience in overseeing major fundraising initiatives at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society combined with her intricate knowledge of the heath-focused nonprofit industry will position her to build upon and contribute to the fundraising and revenue growth that CNF has seen over the last decade."

The appointment of McCormley follows a thorough recruitment process overseen by CNF in partnership with Envision Consulting—a nonprofit consulting firm based in Los Angeles, specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration and executive leadership transitions. Envision's commitment to DEI is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, a focus on anti-biased decision making and more. In 2021, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color. www.envisionnonprofit.com

