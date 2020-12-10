Child Rescue Coalition Named Winner of the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards in the Promoting a Safer Internet Category

Child Rescue Coalition builds technology for law enforcement—free of charge—to track, arrest and prosecute child predators. The organization collaborates with a global force of child exploitation investigators, law enforcement officers, digital forensic experts, child welfare agencies and donors to rescue children and apprehend abusers in real time.

Since the organization's founding in 2014, Child Rescue Coalition has had a major global impact -- with their technology in use by 10,000 law enforcement officers in all 50 U.S. states and over 96 countries to target and apprehend predators most likely to sexually abuse children.

Child Rescue Coalition will receive a $5,000 USD donation to a charity of their choice and will be honored as part of the "10 Days of .ORG" online experience that celebrates the achievements that have healed, inspired, transformed and connected communities over the past year. Each day of the 10-day celebration places a spotlight on award-winning organizations and individuals making our communities a better place.

"Protecting children from abuse is our passion and we are incredibly proud of the impact we have made," said Carly Yoost, CEO and Founder of Child Rescue Coalition. " As the proliferation of sexual abuse material online continues, we will remain laser-focused on providing law enforcement with the technology they need to rescue more children and combat the scourge of abuse. We are honored to win the .ORG Impact Award and we look forward to continuing our mission to protect the innocence of our young people around the world."

"Congratulations to Child Rescue Coalition for being named the 2020 .ORG Impact Award winner in the Promoting a Safer Internet category," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of Public Interest Registry. "Their work is a critical part of global efforts to protect young people from sexual abuse. We celebrate their inspiring contributions as they continue to make the world a better place."

This year, PIR saw an extremely impressive group of submissions showcasing the diverse and inspiring work taking place in the .ORG Community. Thank you to everyone who participated in the .ORG Impact Awards.

More than 500 organizations and individuals submitted entries to the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards. Submissions were reviewed and scored by a panel of judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit and marketing sectors. All nominations were required to be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain.



Award winners will receive a donation of up to $30,000 USD to an eligible charitable entity of their choice. Please visit www.orgimpactawards.org for complete rules and information.



10 Days of .ORG Schedule

Day One: Combating Coronavirus Monday, November 30th Day Two: Promoting Education Tuesday, December 1st Day Three: Outstanding Volunteer Wednesday, December 2nd Day Four: Championing Equality, Equity and Inclusion Thursday, December 3rd Day Five: Innovation Friday, December 4th Day Six: Advancing Environmental Sustainability Monday, December 7th Day Seven: .ORG Newcomer of the Year Tuesday, December 8th Day Eight: Fighting Hunger and Poverty Wednesday, December 9th Day Nine: Promoting a Safer Internet Thursday, December 10th

About Child Rescue Coalition

Child Rescue Coalition (CRC), a south Florida-based nonprofit organization with global reach, has spent the past decade building the world's most sophisticated technology to hunt child predators. Through proactive partnerships with law enforcement, the nonprofit's system has tracked 71 million offenders around the world in order to protect children from sexual exploitation and abuse. With a mission of protecting innocence through technology, the technology developed by CRC has aided in the arrest of more than 12,000 predators and rescued more than 2,800 abused children in the last six years. For more information, visit childrescuecoalition.org or call (561) 208-9000.

About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society ( internetsociety.org ) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.





