Child Support Directors Association honors Sharon Wardale-Trejo with the 2021 Truly B Knox Award

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Child Support Directors Association honors Sharon Wardale-Trejo, Director of Merced-Mariposa Regional Child Support Agency with the 2021 Truly B Knox Award.

Wardale-Trejo has more than 20 years of service in California's child support program. Among many of her accomplishments, Wardale-Trejo was instrumental in assisting in moving the program to data-driven decision making while educating Child Support Professionals on compliance and on the federal performance measures.

"We are honored to celebrate Sharon's continued dedication to improving the child support program," said Greg Wilson, Executive Director of CSDA. "This award is a testament to her career as an empowered leader."

While serving two terms as a CSDA Board Member, Wardale-Trejo served as President, Vice President, Immediate Past President, and Secretary. During those years, Wardale-Trejo was highly involved in the Level of Effort study which resulted in the California Child Support Budget Methodology.

The association also honored other child support programs and individuals including Merced-Mariposa Regional Department of Child Support with the Program Awareness Award; San Bernardino and Riverside Counties Procedural Justice Informed Alternatives to Contempt (JPAC) Collaboration with the Outstanding Group Achievement Award; Kern County Department of Child Support Services with the Outstanding Program Award; David Gravender, Business Analyst with the San Luis Obispo Department of Child Support Services with the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award; Kern, Imperial, Riverside, and San Bernardino County Departments of Child Support Services with the Positive Collaboration Award; and Jennifer Olson, Supervising Child Support Specialist of Contra Costa County Department of Child Support Services with the Innovation in Child Support Award.

The Child Support Directors Association, a membership organization, serves the 47 Local Child Support Agencies with more than 5,865 employees in all 58 California counties. In partnership with other agencies, the members enforce California's public child support program. There are more than 1.1 million child support cases in California distributing more than $1.3 Billion each year to children and families. The Vision of the Child Support Directors Association is to transform the lives of children and assist families with safety net services moving toward family financial stability.

