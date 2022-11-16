Childcare Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 83.06 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Childcare Management Software Market share is set to increase by USD 83.06 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 6.45% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Childcare Management Software Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Childcare Management Software Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global childcare management software market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market, the global application software market, covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software.

Global Childcare Management Software Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Childcare Management Software Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Childcare Management Software Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Childcare Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Childcare Management Software Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Childcare Management Software Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global childcare management software market compared to other regions. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America . The need for childcare facilities has increased in the US and Canada . Hence, the need to implement childcare management software to manage childcare center operations is gaining prominence.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Childcare Management Software Market as per deployment segmentation is categorized into Cloud-based and On-premise.

Revenue Generating Segment - The childcare management software market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. The cloud-based model involves the payment of a flat fee by end-users to vendors that provide hosting facilities. Data centers provide the required servers, storage, and security software to customers. This method eliminates the need for customers to own hardware for running applications, thus reducing operational costs.

Global Childcare Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The growing enrollment in preschools and playschools is driving the growth of the global childcare management software market.

The awareness about the benefits of preschools and playschools is increasing around the world. These schools use soft skill techniques and technologies to aid in learning and development.

With the increasing enrollment of children in childcare centers, the demand for childcare management software will increase during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The integration of marketing tools with payment features is a key trend in the market.

Childcare management software is bundled with features such as direct e-mail, chatbots, social media integration, and file transfer facilities. This helps these childcare centers attract prospective customers and retain the old ones.

The software also integrates referral programs with financial benefits as a part of marketing efforts.

Hence, the above-mentioned factors are excepted to support the growth of the global childcare management software market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

Financial constraints in running childcare centers are challenging the market.

The proliferation of nurseries, playschools, and schools with daycare facilities has lowered the profit margins of childcare business owners.

Moreover, investing in software is challenging for smaller daycare owners, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas.

Such factors may hamper the growth of the global childcare management software market during the forecast period.

Childcare Management Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist childcare management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the childcare management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the childcare management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of childcare management software market vendors

Childcare Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 83.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blossom Educational, Brightwheel, Cake Child Care Ltd., CRM Web Solutions LLC, Eleyo, Enrollsy Inc., EZChildTrack, Hi Mama Inc., Jackrabbit Technologies Inc., Kangarootime, KidCheck Inc., Kindertales.com Inc., Kindyhub, LifeCubby, MyXplor Pty Ltd., Orgamation Technologies Inc., Parent ApS, Procare Software LLC, SofterWare Inc., and Vanco Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

