ChildLife Essentials®, Kids Vitamins for Picky Eaters and Picky Moms, Launches Four New Innovative Products

Like the other formulas in ChildLife Essentials portfolio, these new products were developed using the latest science and only top-quality ingredients to provide kids of all ages with the additional nutritional support they may not receive from diet alone.

Elderberry Super-Immune SoftMelts™ are packed with essential vitamins like clinically-proven Wellmune® Beta Glucan, Elderberry, Vitamin C, and Folate to support healthy immune systems.

Omega-3 DHA + Choline SoftMelts™ are formulated using pure, fresh, sustainably wild-caught fish sourced from the world's most pristine waters to support healthy brain development and function.

The company is revolutionizing children's vitamins and supplements with the launch of their SoftMelts™, a healthier alternative to sugary gummy vitamins. Unlike traditional gummies, SoftMelts™ are free from sugar, gluten, artificial colors, and artificial flavors.

Zinc Plus™ is specifically developed in the form of Zinc Gluconate for optimal absorption into the body while combining Copper for a healthy balance of essential minerals. Naturally sweetened with a mango strawberry flavor, this convenient liquid formula promotes immune system health and normal growth and development.

Livebiotics™ Immune & Digestive Support provides four probiotic strains carrying 5 billion CFU per serving.

"Childlife will continue to innovate in 2021 with new items for children that fill both their nutritional gaps and unique needs as they grow and develop." -Karyn McCarthy, VP of Sales + Marketing

The company announced today that ChildLife Essentials® Echinacea is a winner in the November Taste for Life Immunity Essentials Awards. Additionally, the children's vitamin line was recognized with the following awards in 2020:

NEXTY Awards Finalist (ChildLife Essentials® Super-Immune SoftMelts™)

NFM Editor's Pick (ChildLife Essentials® Multi Vitamin SoftMelts™)

NEXTY Consumer Choice (ChildLife Essentials® Multi Vitamin SoftMelts™)

Parent Tested Parent Approved (ChildLife Essentials® Multi Vitamin SoftMelts™)

ChildLife Essentials® products are available now on iHerb.com, Amazon.com and will be available over the coming weeks at additional retailers where ChildLife Essentials® is sold.

SOURCE ChildLife Essentials