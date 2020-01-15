CHILDLY's Dove Wallet Partners with Argos to Provide AML Solution

With the introduction of Argos KYC/AML solution, Dove Wallet expects to be able to comply with AML regulatory environments around the world more efficiently. It is also possible to prepare for the passage of an amendment to the Special Measure by the Korean government, which included the basis for implementation, along with last year's FATF policy recommendation.

"All aspects related to compliance and information protection is the utmost priority for Dove Wallet. We will continue to leverage the benefits of best compliance technologies available to provide a safe and legal crypto environment to our customers," says Euntai Kim, CEO of CHILDLY.

In the meantime, Dove Wallet also said they are preparing to obtain ISO 27001 accreditation & ISMS (Information Security Management System) Certificate, the government-backed standard for the protection of key information assets, to satisfy increasing demand for higher standard of crypto security for the service.

About CHILDLY

Founded and headquartered in Seoul, Korea, CHILDLY is a crypto finance startup that provides digital asset distribution services, Mining Pool Hub (miningpoolhub.com) and global crypto wallet service Dove Wallet (dovewallet.com).

