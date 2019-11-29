﻿Children Have Unique Bedtime Needs

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids need more sleep than adults, as much as 10 to 13 hours a night, according to experts. Do not buy a mattress without considering what your child requires to get a good night's sleep.

"The mattress you buy for a child should not be the same mattress you would purchase for yourself," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews.

"Choosing a mattress from our ranking will help both parents and their children sleep better," he said.

A total of 10 children's mattresses are featured in the ranking, emphasizing products at a variety of price points.

Children's mattresses were reviewed on the following factors: health (hypoallergenic, anti-toxic, and antimicrobial properties), durability, waterproofing, size, comfort, and length of sleep trial.

Brands making the ranking are as follows:

1. Little Monkeys The Sleep System



Brand: 5 Little Monkeys City: Berkeley, California







2. Tuft & Needle Mattress



Brand: Tuft & Needles City: Phoenix, Arizona







3. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress



Brand: Nectar City: San Mateo, California







4. Zinus Green Tea Pressure Relief Memory Foam Mattress



Brand: Zinus City: San Leandro, California







5. The Essential Mattress



Brand: Casper City: New York City, New York







6. Avocado Green Mattress



Brand: Avocado City: Hoboken, New Jersey







7. Nest Bedding BKB — Big Kid's Bed



Brand: Nest Bedding City: Albany, California







8. The Zenhaven Mattress



Brand: Saatva City: New York City, New York







9. Willow 12" EuroTop Latex Mattress



Brand: Willow City: Phoenix, Arizona







10. Bear Mattress



Brand: Bear City: Hoboken, New Jersey



Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattresses-for-kids/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

