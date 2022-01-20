Children Take Climate Action on Virtual Antarctica Expedition

"I am about to embark on my next expedition down to Antarctica, and I'm really excited that we are going to be partnering with Twin Science and Verofax so that children will be able to not just follow the expedition but actually participate in the many challenges I'll be facing and overcoming on the expedition itself via the Twin app," says Jinman.

This expedition aims to highlight climate change and its effects in the polar regions, and encourages children to seek answers to questions such as, "How is climate change affecting the polar regions?" and "What can we do as individuals?".

Verofax is committed to building a platform for validated sustainable goods and supports brands by empowering them to upsell their sustainable lines, backed by data and technology; ultimately aiming to use information to tackle issues like climate change. The CEO and co-founder of Verofax, Wassim Merheby, explains their mission, saying, "We develop solutions that help with the auditability of sustainable credentials for products. We empower consumers as well as retailers to check and validate their product before purchasing to validate the credentials, be able to interact with the product and promote greener choices to other consumers." When asked about the partnership, "We believe that this is a long journey, and this journey will only be empowered by education. That's why we are honored to be partnering with Antony Jinman and Twin Science to promote sustainable choices and lifestyles to the youth as well as older consumers through the youth," says Merheby.

Twin Science and Verofax have one thing in common: They are on a mission to use STEM for good. Twin is an extraordinary organization which has recently won World Economic Forum's Smart Toy AI Awards, Bett 2020 Awards, the Play for Change Awards, and was featured on the BBC. The Twin team consists of award-winning researchers in the areas of STEM and education, and they align the STEM content in their app with United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"This is a new approach to education" says Asude Altintas, CEO and co-founder of Twin. "First, it excites us immensely to bring young 'Twinners' onto the Twin app along for this incredible journey into Antarctica and have them overcome challenges with Antony in real-time. Secondly, with Verofax, we want to not just tell but show children how real climate change is and that they themselves can take action to combat this. In the Twin app, all our content aims to show children how to use STEM for good, and we believe this is a great opportunity to do so. To date, we have had over 500,000 children use our STEM kits and STEM apps or attend our STEM workshops, and we have seen them use their know-how to invent earthquake detectors, reforestation robots, or ocean cleaning ships. We hope that what they experience on this journey will inspire them to revert the effects of climate change one day."

Prof Ger Graus OBE, the Project and Education Advisor of this partnership, explains the significance of this project: "As someone who is a firm believer in introducing children to the wonderful role models who provide inspiration and aspiration, I am confident in this partnership's ability to have true social, environmental, and sustainable impact."

To follow the expedition in real-time, all friends and families and children at heart are urged to visit https://www.twinscience.com/what-is-climate-change-for-kids and download the Twin app.

About Twin

Twin Science & Robotics is a new-generation edtech startup that empowers children with 21st-century skills and provides STEM education with a humanitarian perspective through its physical and digital products. The company started within the scope of YGA's World Science Movement, a social responsibility project that organized science workshops throughout Anatolia. Twin was incorporated in October 2017 and raised $2.5M seed-round investment to-date. Staying loyal to its NGO roots, Twin donates part of its revenue to social responsibility projects. For more information, visit www.twinscience.com .

About Verofax

Founded in 2018, Verofax blockchain-powered 'Traceability as a Service' solution enables brands to validate their sustainability claims with a repository of credentials, while bringing their products to life with unique digital IDs offering immersive customer experiences. Verofax helps brands to upsell their sustainable product range based on sustainable rating metrics, which includes 6 data points in line with UN SDG Goal No. 12 and engage directly with consumers on offsetting activities such as recycling. Retailers and consumers are empowered to act responsibly and opt for greener choices when compared to industry benchmarks. Verofax Limited has received investment from global investors such as Benson Oak Ventures, Wami Capital and 500 Startups, totalling $3.0M over 2020-2021. Verofax is a Microsoft Gold partner, co-selling on enterprise solution platforms like Microsoft AppSource, Amazon AWS and Ant Group's AntChain. For more information, visit www.verofax.com/industries/sustainability

