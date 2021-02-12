Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas Announces Matthew Sandusky as Keynote Speaker for 2021 Virtual Breakfast

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas is proud to announce Matthew Sandusky as the Keynote speaker of the #PowerRestored Virtual Breakfast on April 21, 2021.

Texas State Representative, Tan Parker, will serve as Honorary Chair for the event. Representative Parker is well known as an advocate for child abuse victims and was a driving force in establishing laws that train mandated reporters how to recognize and report child abuse. This is typically the first step to safety and recovery for victims.

Matthew is the adopted son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted in 2012 of 45 charges of child sex abuse and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Mr. Sandusky, Founder and Executive Director of Peaceful Hearts Foundation, was a victim of childhood sexual abuse from the age of 8 to 17. Matthew is working to turn his traumatic personal experience into a mechanism to prevent childhood sexual abuse and help other survivors heal.

In addition to his advocacy work, Matthew is committed to empowering and educating children to use their voices and help protect them against abuse.

Melanie Vest, Executive Vice President and CFO of DATCU as well as Vice Chair of the Advocacy Center, said "We are honored to be the Presenting Sponsor. We all remember when news of the Penn State abuse broke and it was heart-breaking. To hear Matthew's story of restoration will be inspiring."

ATMOS Energy, Speaker Sponsor for the second year is proud to be part of this event. ATMOS Energy has been a supporter of the Advocacy Center for many years, understanding the role the Advocacy Center plays in securing a strong future for residents of our county.

This virtual event will take place April 21, 2021 at 9am streaming on our website and Facebook pages.

More information and sponsorship opportunities are available by visiting cacnorthtexas.org.

The Advocacy Center provides justice and healing for abused children through interagency collaboration and community education. This child-oriented organization serves as a cooperative effort among the involved investigating agencies. A multidisciplinary team is coordinated by the Advocacy Center in the investigation of child sexual and physical abuse, the medical and therapeutic treatment of the victims, and the prosecution of those who victimize children.

Contact: Amy Ferdinando, Director of Development

Phone: (972) 538-9620

Email: [email protected]

Website: cacnorthtexas.org

