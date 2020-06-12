Children's Aid and Family Services Appoints New CEO

PARAMUS, N.J., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Children's Aid and Family Services has announced the appointment of Benita R. Miller, Esq. as President and CEO, effective July 1, 2020. She will assume responsibility for managing all aspects of agency operations.

Ms. Miller has spent her entire 20-year career working on behalf of children and families. Recently, she served as Executive Director of the Brooklyn Kindergarten Society, an early education program that serves more than 400 children through seven centers in central Brooklyn. Formerly, she was an attorney in the juvenile rights practice of the Legal Aid Society of Brooklyn; founded and led the Brooklyn Young Mothers Collective, a program to help pregnant and parenting adolescents; served as Deputy Commissioner, Division of Family Permanency Services in New York City; and was Executive Director of the New York City Children's Cabinet in the office of the Mayor.

Ms. Miller holds a BFA from Wayne State University and a JD from Syracuse University College of Law. "I am delighted to join Children's Aid and Family Services as its new President and CEO because of the agency's rich history of service to vulnerable children and families," Ms. Miller said. "I look forward to sustaining the agency's success as well as developing program innovations that deepen our work."

Added C. Tyler Mathisen, Chair, agency Board of Trustees: "Benita Miller is a high energy executive and has all of the skills to enhance the programs we offer and embrace new opportunities to help us grow."

Joanne Mandry, current CEO, is retiring from the agency after more than 14 years, 12 of which she served as Chief Financial Officer. "Joanne Mandry has had a remarkable record of success during her career at the agency," says Mathisen. "On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I thank Joanne for her leadership and distinguished service to our organization and to the community."

About Children's Aid and Family Services

Paramus-based Children's Aid and Family Services is a leading nonprofit human services organization serving northern New Jersey. The agency is fully accredited and has served the community for more than 120 years. Its mission is to strengthen families and empower individuals – children and adults alike – to reach their fullest potential. For more information on Children's Aid and Family Services, call 201.261.2800 or visit www.cafsnj.org.

