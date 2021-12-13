Children's And Infant Wear Market to Record a CAGR of 5.47% | adidas AG and Benetton Group Srl Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Dec 13, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The children's and infant wear market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The market will be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. China is the key country for the children's and infant wear market in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The growing population and exposure to new styles and trends will drive the growth of the children's and infant wear market in APAC during the forecast period.
The children's and infant wear market is set to grow by USD 70.08 mn from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 6.20%. This report presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The children's and infant wear market forecast report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Technavio identifies growing penetration in organized retail as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the declining birth rate may challenge the market growth.
By distribution channel, the children's and infant wear market has been classified into two segments, namely offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Department stores and specialty stores are the biggest contributors to the children's wear and infant wear market. The retail format for specialty stores includes a grouping of similar products in one store. Specialty stores include branded retail stores such as Gym-Mark (Gymboree). Designer collections and private-label brands have a competitive advantage in this segment. With economic growth, the preference for upmarket and high-end wardrobe staples among consumers is increasing. Global retailers in the mass merchant channel will benefit from geographically dispersed and large store networks.
By type, the market has been classified into two segments, namely apparel and footwear. The apparel segment is growing. Children's and infant apparel include outerwear, underwear, nightwear, socks, and tights. The apparel is classified according to age. International brands are focusing on entering untapped countries, and national brands are focusing on expanding their retail chains. With the increase in the number of children, the demand for children's apparel is expected to rise during the forecast period.
- adidas AG
- Benetton Group Srl
- Carters Inc.
- Esprit Automation Ltd.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
- The Walt Disney Co.
Children's And Infant Wear Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 70.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.20
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, France, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, Benetton Group Srl, Carters Inc., Esprit Automation Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and The Walt Disney Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
