Children's Bicycle Market | Evolving Opportunities with Accell Group NV and ByK Bikes | Technavio

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Children's Bicycle Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The children's bicycle market is driven by the donation of bicycles to children. In addition, bicycling to counter the obesity problem is anticipated to boost the growth of the Children's Bicycle Market. However, inflated cost of inputs and R&D expenditure, stringent bicycle manufacture laws, and safety concerns will impede the market.

Major Children's Bicycle Companies:

Accell Group NV

ByK Bikes

Dorel Industries Inc.

Firefox Bikes

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Haro Bikes

Hero Cycles Ltd.

Islabikes

Malvern Star

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Children's Bicycle Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

