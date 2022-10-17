Children's Bicycle Market size to grow by USD 3.07 Bn; 3.45% YOY growth expected in 2022 -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global children's bicycle market size is expected to grow by USD 3.07 billion between 2021 and 2026. Technavio expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 3.45% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including the revenue generated by vendors, retailer sales of children's bicycles, demographic factors such as total population and age groups, and GDP growth among others. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, factors influencing market growth, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major revenue-generating segments, and regional growth opportunities. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children's Bicycle Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global children's bicycle market as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent global leisure products market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The parent market is driven by growing memberships in health and fitness clubs and an increase in awareness about the benefits of adopting healthy lifestyles.

The market in focus is driven by the extension in the range of children's bicycles, supplier chain management, and M&A. However, the Inflated cost of inputs and R&D expenditure might hamper the market growth. This study identifies the adjustable size of bicycles with the growth of children as one of the major trends in the market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The children's bicycle market report covers the following areas:

The global children's bicycle market is fragmented. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies Accell Group NV, ByK Bikes, Colnago Ernesto and C. S.r.l, Dorel Industries Inc., Firefox Bikes, Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guardian Bikes, Haro Bikes, Hero Cycles Ltd., Islabikes, Kona Bicycle Co., Malvern Star, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Prevelo Bikes, Royalbaby Cycle Beijing Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc, and Trek Bicycle Corp. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Children's Bicycle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global children's bicycle market is segmented as below:

Type

18 Inches



20 Inches



16 Inches



24 Inches

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Discover key segments and regions in the market. Read Our Sample Report Now

Children's Bicycle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist children's bicycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the children's bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the children's bicycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of children's bicycle market vendors

Related Reports:

Children's Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accell Group NV, ByK Bikes, Colnago Ernesto and C. S.r.l, Dorel Industries Inc., Firefox Bikes, Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guardian Bikes, Haro Bikes, Hero Cycles Ltd., Islabikes, Kona Bicycle Co., Malvern Star, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Prevelo Bikes, Royalbaby Cycle Beijing Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc, and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 18 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on 18 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on 18 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on 18 inch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on 18 inch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 20 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on 20 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on 20 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on 20 inch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on 20 inch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 16 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on 16 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on 16 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on 16 inch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on 16 inch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 24 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on 24 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on 24 inch - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on 24 inch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on 24 inch - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accell Group NV

Exhibit 97: Accell Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 98: Accell Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Accell Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Accell Group NV - Segment focus

10.4 ByK Bikes

Exhibit 101: ByK Bikes - Overview



Exhibit 102: ByK Bikes - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: ByK Bikes - Key offerings

10.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 104: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Firefox Bikes

Exhibit 108: Firefox Bikes - Overview



Exhibit 109: Firefox Bikes - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Firefox Bikes - Key news



Exhibit 111: Firefox Bikes - Key offerings

10.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Haro Bikes

Exhibit 115: Haro Bikes - Overview



Exhibit 116: Haro Bikes - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Haro Bikes - Key offerings

10.9 Hero Cycles Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Hero Cycles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Hero Cycles Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Hero Cycles Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Islabikes

Exhibit 121: Islabikes - Overview



Exhibit 122: Islabikes - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Islabikes - Key offerings

10.11 Malvern Star

Exhibit 124: Malvern Star - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 125: Malvern Star - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 126: Malvern Star - Key offerings

10.12 Trek Bicycle Corp.

Exhibit 127: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio