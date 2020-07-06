Children's Cancer Research Fund Welcomes Daniel Gumnit as Chief Executive Officer

"Daniel has exceptional experience as a leader and true passion for the vital role of science and medical research in our communities," said Michelle Johnson, Board Chairperson. "He is the right person to drive CCRF's continued growth on a national and global level."

Gumnit has held executive leadership roles spanning publicly traded, privately held and nonprofit organizations. He comes to CCRF after nine years as the chief executive officer of People Serving People Charities and People Serving People, Inc. where he led the organization's transformation from primarily providing emergency services to focusing on homelessness prevention. Previously, he served as Twin Cities' PBS's Director of National Program Development and worked for many years in television and interactive media with the Interpublic Group.

"I am thrilled to be joining the CCRF team," said Gumnit, "and I am excited by the opportunities to jumpstart more groundbreaking research that will help each child diagnosed with cancer. CCRF uniquely connects with families on their cancer journey, and I look forward to placing their powerful voices at the center of our work."

Gumnit holds an MBA from the University of St. Thomas and completed undergraduate studies at Macalester College and the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. He and his wife, Linda, reside in Saint Paul.

Gumnit succeeds retiring CEO, John Hallberg, who departs the organization on July 24, 2020 after a successful 14-year tenure. "John has been instrumental in guiding CCRF through significant growth," said Johnson. "We are so grateful for his leadership and vision."

Children's Cancer Research Fund is a national nonprofit that invests in groundbreaking research, funds vital family support services and advocates for childhood cancer education and awareness. Since 1981, CCRF donors have fueled research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit childrenscancer.org or call 888-422-7348 to learn more.

