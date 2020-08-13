Children's Dental Management Named as One of Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Our ranking is a testament to the hard work and efforts of our entire organization," said Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Donnell. "We have a great group of dentists and in-office clinical staff. They work in collaboration with our back-office leadership and support staff, ensuring continuity and consistency across all practices. With both sides of the DSO working together, we can fulfill our core value of providing quality pediatric dental care to the children of our communities."

The organization supports more than 30 pediatric dental practices and four ambulatory surgery centers. Much of its growth has occurred in the last three years as it expanded beyond its original footprint of southeastern Pennsylvania. Through a combination of practice acquisition and de novo office growth, Children's Dental Management has expanded into both Delaware and New Jersey while also increasing its number of pediatric dental offices within the Philadelphia metro region.

Children's Dental Management is a model organization for the delivery of high-quality pediatric dental services, recognized for its superior patient care, customer service, and staff. Its mission is to provide exceptional and appropriate dental care to the children it serves while partnering with parents to educate and facilitate a lifetime of excellent oral health.

About Inc. Magazine and the Inc. 5000

Since 1982, Inc. magazine has produced the celebrated Inc. 5000 list. Rankings are determined according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. Qualifying companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2019. This year's full listing can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Children's Dental Management

Children's Dental Management is a Dental Support Organization dedicated to providing the highest level of business and operational support to our pediatric dental practices, allowing our dental care teams to focus on patient-centered care. From financial management to human resources and marketing, our professionals work to improve patient experience and expand access to dental care. We're proud to make a difference in the lives of children in the communities we serve. To learn more, visit ChildrensDentalManagement.com.

Contact:

Joe Lichty, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

484.787.2908

SOURCE Children's Dental Management

Related Links

https://childrensdentalmanagement.com

