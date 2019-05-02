Children's Eye Clinic Acquired by Wolfe Eye Clinic

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfe Eye Clinic announces a merger of operations with Children's Eye Clinic of West Des Moines. United by a common patient-centered culture, the consolidation combines the strengths of exceptional medical and surgical eye care in Des Moines for pediatric patients. Jean Spencer, MD & Sara Olson, OD of Children's Eye Clinic and their staff will join Wolfe Eye Clinic physicians Derek Bitner, MD, Sara Khan, OD and Myra Mendoza, OD to serve the eye care needs of children in central Iowa.

"Wolfe Eye Clinic is very happy to welcome the Children Eye Clinic team to our organization. The combining of these pediatric eye specialists' clinics will allow better access for children and their families to receive care for ophthalmic disorders," said Kevin Swartz, CEO of Wolfe Eye Clinic.

Dr. Jean Spencer has been providing care in the Des Moines area for medical and surgical pediatric ophthalmology since she founded Children's Eye Clinic in 1990. Dr. Spencer was raised in Des Moines and completed her undergraduate at Iowa State University and her Medical Degree at the University of Iowa. In addition, she completed pediatric ophthalmology fellowships at both the University of Chicago and Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago before returning to Des Moines to open her own practice.

Children's Eye Clinic is located at 6000 University Avenue in the Lakeview Medical Park building near Wolfe Eye Clinic's West Des Moines office on Westown Parkway and Dr. Spencer will continue seeing patients out of this office for the remainder of 2019. Dr. Spencer also brings Dr. Sara Olson, OD, a therapeutically certified optometrist who has been seeing patients with Children's Eye Clinic since 2010 and a group of staff members to Wolfe Eye Clinic.

ABOUT WOLFE EYE CLINIC

In 2019, Wolfe Eye Clinic celebrates its 100-year anniversary as a recognized regional eye care leader offering surgeons with specialized fellowship training in the areas of cataract and refractive surgery, cornea and external disease, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus, oculoplastics, and medical and surgical retina.

Wolfe Eye Clinic was established 100 years ago in Marshalltown when in 1919 Otis R. Wolfe M.D. moved his specialty ophthalmology practice to Marshalltown, reportedly because it was located along a busy railroad line in a central location in the state. Wolfe Eye Clinic first established a clinic in Des Moines metro area in 1984, reducing the travel area patients were incurring to attain ophthalmologic care in Marshalltown. The Des Moines metro Wolfe Eye Clinic facilities have since grown to include nearly 150 employees assisting 20 specialized physicians.

Wolfe Eye Clinic has 47 doctors bringing patient care to over 40 communities throughout Iowa including 11 main clinics in Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Fort Dodge, Iowa City, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Pleasant Hill, Spencer, Waterloo and West Des Moines as well as several Wolfe Family Vision Centers across the state.

