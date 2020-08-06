Children's Hospital Colorado Appoints Lori Karol, MD, as Chief, Division of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) today announced the appointment of Lori Karol, MD, as Orthopedics Chair and Rose Brown Endowed Chair of Pediatric Orthopedics. A renowned leader in her field, Dr. Karol has nearly 30 years of experience in pediatric orthopedics surgery.

Dr. Karol comes to Children's Colorado from Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children where she served as assistant chief of staff and chief quality officer. Additionally, she was a professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Texas-Southwestern. Dr. Karol began her tenure at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in 1994, after completing her fellowship at the hospital, which she began in 1991. She has undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Michigan.

"We are deeply honored to have Dr. Lori Karol join the Children's Colorado's Orthopedic Institute. She has a distinguished career in pediatric orthopedic surgery and will bring immense experience and leadership to this thriving service line," said Katie Evers, MBA, BSN, RN, Executive Director, Service Lines at Children's Colorado. "We are one of only a few truly integrated children's hospital orthopedics programs offering medical, surgical, rehabilitation, and therapy care. Having Dr. Karol join our team will help us to continue to provide exceptional pediatric care for bones, muscles, movement and more, in children from infancy to young adulthood."

Dr. Karol is a past president of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America, and to date is its only female president. She is currently in the presidential line of the Scoliosis Research Society, again where she will serve as its first female president. She was a leadership fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

There isn't much Dr. Karol doesn't do in the orthopedic world. "During my clinical rotations in medical school, I found myself enjoying nearly every specialty. Since then I've spent my whole career focused on helping kids with severe orthopedic issues, and I'm excited to start a new chapter at Children's Colorado where my dedication to children with scoliosis, clubfoot, neuromuscular conditions, and other challenging issues will be my main priority," said Dr. Karol. "I truly believe that my job as a surgeon is all about the patient, which means my number one priority is being there personally to manage that child's care. It is a gift to be able to help my patients."

About Children's Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado is one of the nation's leading and most expansive pediatric healthcare systems with a mission to improve the health of children through patient care, education, research and advocacy. Founded in 1908 and recognized as a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Colorado has established itself as a pioneer in the discovery of innovative and groundbreaking treatments that are shaping the future of pediatric healthcare worldwide. Children's Colorado offers a full spectrum of family-centered care at its urgent, emergency and specialty care locations throughout Colorado, including its location on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and across the region. The newly opened Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, is now the first pediatric-only hospital in southern Colorado. For more information, visit www.childrenscolorado.org, or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Children's Hospital Colorado complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-720-777-9800.

CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-720-777-9800.

http://www.hhs.gov/civil-rights/for-individuals/section-1557

Media Contacts:

Jaime Berg, Children's Hospital Colorado

[email protected]

Ph: 720-777-8713

SOURCE Children's Hospital Colorado

Related Links

https://www.childrenscolorado.org

