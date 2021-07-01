Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints New Ophthalmology Division Chief

"We are delighted to continue working with Dr. Binenbaum to help advance care for patients within our Division of Ophthalmology," said N. Scott Adzick, MD , Surgeon-in-Chief of CHOP and the founder and director of the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment . "Dr. Binenbaum is a highly accomplished clinician, educator and scholar who has outstanding leadership abilities and will undoubtedly guide the Division of Ophthalmology to new heights. Additionally, we are extremely grateful to Dr. Monte Mills, who served as division chief for 21 years and will continue his superb clinical, educational and research work as a senior surgeon in our Division of Ophthalmology."

Dr. Binenbaum holds the Richard Shafritz Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology Research and is the divisional director of research at CHOP. He is the chair of a 45-hospital collaborative ROP research group and has served as the chair of the Research Committee of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS). Dr. Binenbaum has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications, scientific abstracts, chapters and editorials. He has had continuous NIH research funding support since beginning his tenure at CHOP and serves on the editorial board of the Journal of AAPOS as well as the newly launched Ophthalmology Science.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Binenbaum teaches and mentors medical students, residents, fellows, ophthalmologists in practice, and subspecialists in other pediatric fields.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

