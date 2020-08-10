Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Earns HAP Achievement Award

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) announced today that it has earned an Achievement Award from The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) in the category of "Community Champion."

The winning program, CHOP's CAPP+ Home Repairs Program, was among twelve projects selected from 131 submissions. Winning projects were chosen for their demonstration of exceptional work and innovation in community health projects; quality improvement efforts; and operational efficiencies.

Launched in 2018, CAPP+ addresses the impact of unhealthy housing on pediatric asthma outcomes in West Philadelphia neighborhoods, where asthma affects approximately one in four children. CAPP+ expands the focus of CHOP's award-winning CAPP program to include home repairs, aiming to further reduce asthma-related emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations by removing asthma triggers in the home.

"We are honored that our CAPP+ program has been recognized by HAP," said Peter Grollman, Senior Vice President of External Affairs at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "A vital program in our community, it helps families address important health-related issues so that all children have the opportunity to grow up to be healthy, happy adults."

CAPP+ is a component of Healthier Together, CHOP's umbrella initiative that focuses on some of the most pressing health and economic needs in neighborhoods surrounding the hospital's campus.

"Especially in light of the extraordinary challenges that COVID-19 has presented Pennsylvania's hospital community, we are pleased to honor the recipients of the 2020 HAP Achievement Awards," said Andy Carter, President and CEO of HAP. "These outstanding projects demonstrate the tireless commitment to excellence that Pennsylvania's hospital community embodies each and every day. We congratulate the winners for their accomplishments."

HAP's Achievement Awards program has recognized Pennsylvania hospital excellence since 1978. Entries were evaluated by a 16-judge panel. The panelists, drawn from Pennsylvania and across the nation, represented the public and private sectors, business organizations, consumer groups, and renowned health care quality institutes.

CHOP's CAPP+ team, led by Tyra Bryant-Stephens, M.D., will be recognized at HAP's 2020 Patient Safety and Quality Symposium, which will be held virtually September 9–10.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

About HAP

HAP is a statewide membership services association that represents nearly 240 organizations, as well as the patients and communities they serve. Additional information about HAP is available online at www.haponline.org.

