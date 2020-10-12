Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Opens Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is proud to announce the opening of a Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic at its Voorhees Specialty Care Center in New Jersey.

A multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals at the new location will offer psychosocial and medical support for gender variant, gender expansive and transgender children and youth up to age 22 and their families. The team includes specialists in endocrinology, adolescent medicine, psychiatry, nursing and behavioral health.

"Our mission at the Gender and Sexuality Clinic New Jersey is similar to that of our clinic on CHOP's University City campus in Philadelphia – to provide support for youth and families through affirming and comprehensive gender care," said Nazneen Meacham, MA, LPC, Co-Director of the Gender & Sexuality Development Clinic New Jersey. "As healthcare providers, we are honored to walk with youth and families in their gender journeys."

Along with medical and behavioral health support, the Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic New Jersey connects children, adolescents and their families with referrals and resources for gender affirming providers, including therapists and physicians. Additionally, the clinic provides education for families, providers, schools and community members, as well as a support group for youth and family members. This group will expand to two locations in New Jersey this year as the Clinic continues to grow its services for the many youth and families living in New Jersey.

"In honor of National Coming Out Day, we are timing the opening of our newest clinic with this important time of year to encourage children and youth to come out to their healthcare providers in order to gain the best support and resources," added Linda Hawkins, Program Director. "Our healthcare providers are specially trained in providing gender affirming care and are here and ready to support transgender children, youth and their families."

Since its opening in 2014, CHOP's Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic has grown exponentially. The Clinic and its staff continually seek new ways to provide a wider array of care options and partner with communities to fully support transgender and gender non-conforming youth and families.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

